Elite League: Cardiff Devils 0-5 Coventry Blaze

Cardiff Devils were beaten 5-0 by Coventry Blaze in their final home game of the Elite League regular season.

Kim Tallberg, John Curran, Mitch Cook, Alessio Luciani and Kobe Roth were the Blaze scorers.

Devils were already assured of a second-place finish in the Elite League table.

Devils complete the regular season at Glasgow Clan on Sunday (17:00 BST), with a home play-off game to come next weekend.

Blaze's victory ensured they kept their play-off hopes alive.