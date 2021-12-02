Elite LB Raylen Wilson puts UGA in top 2 schools

Four-star linebacker recruit Raylen Wilson has named Georgia football to his top two schools. Wilson, a member of the class of 2023, is also considering Michigan.

The four-star linebacker plans to make his commitment to either UGA or Michigan on Dec. 8.

Raylen Wilson no longer has Penn State, Auburn and Oregon among his top schools.

Wilson plays football for Lincoln High School in Tallahassee, Florida. He is rated as the No. 6 linebacker in the country, the No. 14 recruit in the state of Florida, and the No. 74 recruit in the class of 2023.

The four-star linebacker has scholarship offers from top college football programs like Ohio State, Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, and more.

Wilson has a good frame at 6-foot-2 and weighs 215 pounds. Announced his final two schools via Twitter:

Raylen Wilson is an Under Armour All-American. He also runs track. Speed is coveted for modern linebackers in college football. In fact, Wilson even returns punts for Lincoln High School. Dan Lanning and the Georgia defense really value speed and instincts at the linebacker position.

Raylen Wilson’s father, Robert Wilson, is a former Florida A&M and New Orleans Saints receiver.

More!

Play in our FREE Week 14 Georgia Bulldogs - Alabama Crimson Tide Challenge SEC Championship: Georgia vs Alabama Prediction, Game Preview Five Georgia players for Alabama to keep an eye on in SEC championship

List