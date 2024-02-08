Elite K Martin Connington signs with MSU football
Michigan State football has added one of the best kickers in the 2024 class to its program.
Martin Connington of Boise, Idaho officially signed with Michigan State as part of National Signing Day on Wednesday. Connington is listed as a three-star prospect in 247Sports’ ratings but is considered a top 10 kicker in the class.
Connington ranks as the No. 7 kicker in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class. Connington picked Michigan State over offers from Boise State, Oregon State and Idaho.
officially official ✅@MartinConningt4 x #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/zHZR9uxuPK
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) February 7, 2024
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.