Elite JUCO WR Marquis Montgomery places Oregon in top 5

The 2023 recruiting cycle is winding to a close, but the Oregon Ducks may be looking to add one more experienced player to the mix before all is said and done.

3-star JUCO wide receiver Marquis Montgomery recently announced his top 5 schools, with the Ducks in the mix alongside teams like Texas A&M, LSU, and Penn State.

Montgomery is rated by 247Sports as the No. 3 WR JUCO WR in the 2023 class, and No. 33 overall player.

The Ducks have done really well to bolster the WR position in the past couple of years through the recruiting cycle and transfer portal, but they might be able to land another big-bodied pass catcher if Montgomery chooses to pack his bags for Eugene.

Marquis Montgomery’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Elite Juco WR Marquis Montgomery is Down To 5 Schools Oregon, Cal , Texas A&M Penn state and LSU Where Will Montgomery end up?? pic.twitter.com/1b4axK3Rho — Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) January 21, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 85 HI WR 247Sports Composite 3 0.8689 HI WR Rivals 3 5.7 HI WR ESPN 3 75 HI WR On3 Recruiting 3 89 HI WR

Vitals

Height 6-foot-5 Weight 205 pounds Hometown Kapolei, Hawaii Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Texas A&M Aggies

LSU Tigers

Penn State Nittany Lions

California Golden Bears

Highlights

