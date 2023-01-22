Elite JUCO WR Marquis Montgomery places Oregon in top 5

Zachary Neel
The 2023 recruiting cycle is winding to a close, but the Oregon Ducks may be looking to add one more experienced player to the mix before all is said and done.

3-star JUCO wide receiver Marquis Montgomery recently announced his top 5 schools, with the Ducks in the mix alongside teams like Texas A&M, LSU, and Penn State.

Montgomery is rated by 247Sports as the No. 3 WR JUCO WR in the 2023 class, and No. 33 overall player.

The Ducks have done really well to bolster the WR position in the past couple of years through the recruiting cycle and transfer portal, but they might be able to land another big-bodied pass catcher if Montgomery chooses to pack his bags for Eugene.

Marquis Montgomery’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

3

85

HI

WR

247Sports Composite

3

0.8689

HI

WR

Rivals

3

5.7

HI

WR

ESPN

3

75

HI

WR

On3 Recruiting

3

89

HI

WR

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

205 pounds

Hometown

Kapolei, Hawaii

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Class

2023

 

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Texas A&M Aggies

  • LSU Tigers

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

  • California Golden Bears

Highlights

