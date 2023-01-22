Elite JUCO WR Marquis Montgomery places Oregon in top 5
The 2023 recruiting cycle is winding to a close, but the Oregon Ducks may be looking to add one more experienced player to the mix before all is said and done.
3-star JUCO wide receiver Marquis Montgomery recently announced his top 5 schools, with the Ducks in the mix alongside teams like Texas A&M, LSU, and Penn State.
Montgomery is rated by 247Sports as the No. 3 WR JUCO WR in the 2023 class, and No. 33 overall player.
The Ducks have done really well to bolster the WR position in the past couple of years through the recruiting cycle and transfer portal, but they might be able to land another big-bodied pass catcher if Montgomery chooses to pack his bags for Eugene.
Marquis Montgomery’s Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Elite Juco WR Marquis Montgomery is Down To 5 Schools
Oregon, Cal , Texas A&M Penn state and LSU
Where Will Montgomery end up?? pic.twitter.com/1b4axK3Rho
— Recruiting Edits (@614EditzDSGN) January 21, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
3
85
HI
WR
247Sports Composite
3
0.8689
HI
WR
Rivals
3
5.7
HI
WR
ESPN
3
75
HI
WR
On3 Recruiting
3
89
HI
WR
Vitals
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
205 pounds
Hometown
Kapolei, Hawaii
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Class
2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Texas A&M Aggies
LSU Tigers
Penn State Nittany Lions
California Golden Bears
Highlights