Georgia football in top schools for 5-star CB Javien Toviano

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin sat down with our friends at Sports Illustrated to chat all things name, image, and likeness. Kiffin believes the college ranks classify as professional football. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde break down his comments. ESPN and Pete Thamel published a story last week detailing the possible all-SEC playoff. Would the league actually make that move or is this just a warning shot to The Alliance? And finally, a USA Today report showcases top schools using loopholes to fulfill Title IX obligations... with Alabama leading the way. The duo also has news of the weird to cap the podcast.