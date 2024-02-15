Elite four-star WR taking visit to Penn State

With how the wide receiver unit performed in 2023-24, it’s no surprise that the recruitment of that position group will be heavily monitored for the next few classes.

Getting better recruits who can perform on gamedays will be crucial to the success of Penn State in the Big Ten and on their quest of competing for a national championship.

They got some great news in their recruitment of elite 2025 wide receiver Kaliq Lockett when he announced he’s taking a visit to Happy Valley on March 14.

The 6’1″ 175-pounder from Texas is rated as a four-star by the four major recruiting services.

He exploded onto the scene after his junior year when he caught 59 balls for over 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

On3’s Industry Rankings have him as the No. 52 player nationally and the seventh overall wide receiver in the class. However, 247Sports is the most high on him, listing Lockett as the 11th best player in the country and No. 2 receiver.

This would be an incredible win for James Franklin and wide receivers coach Marques Hagans.

The others schools he’s planning on visiting as of now are Florida State, Ohio State and LSU, after previously visiting Texas A&M and TCU.

According to Keegan Pope of On3, both Ohio State and LSU are high on his list after seeing the development they’ve had with other receivers who have come through their programs. Alabama and Clemson are of interest to him as well, based on the coaching staffs and atmosphere (subscription required).

It seems like this recruitment could be an uphill battle for the Nittany Lions, but getting him already locked into an official visit could be huge in their process of trying to win him over.

An elite talent like that should be heavily pursued by Penn State and it looks like they are doing all they can to try and land him.

