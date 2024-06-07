Elite five-star WR, Texas Longhorns target sets commitment date

One of the top Texas Longhorns targets in the 2025 recruiting class announced his commitment date on Friday. Jaime Ffrench of Jacksonville, Florida, will make his collegiate decision on Aug. 30 according to a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The No. 4 ranked wide receiver in the 2025 cycle is down to a group of five teams. Along with the Texas Longhorns, Ffrench is considering the LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Tennessee Volunteers.

The Longhorns are pushing to land Ffrench along with fellow five-star wideouts Dakorien Moore of Duncanville, Texas, and Kaliq Lockett of Sachse, Texas. Texas is also hosting five-star athlete Michael Terry III this weekend.

Texas will soon find out where they stand with Ffrench when the 2024 season kicks off.

Dakorien Moore: Duncanville, TX (5-star)

Jaime Ffrench: Jacksonville, FL (5-star)

Kaliq Lockett: Sachse, TX (5-star)

Caleb Cunningham: Ackerman, MS (5-star)

Dallas Wilson: Tampa, FL (4-star Oregon commit)

Andrew Marsh: Fulshear, TX (4-star)

Derick Smith: Selma, AL (4-star Alabama commit)

Quincy Porter: Oradell, NJ (4-star)

De’zie Jones: Wayne, NJ (4-star Ohio State commit)

Marcus Harris: Santa Ana, CA (4-star)

Tanook Hines: Houston, TX (4-star)

Winston Watkins Jr.: Venice, FL (4-star)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire