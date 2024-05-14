Elite FC holding tryouts through Thursday for area youth soccer players

May 13—Wendy Arechiga wanted an outlet for the average youth and competitive soccer player — one that was not as expensive as other surrounding and travel soccer clubs in Northern California.

Arechiga designed the Elite FC club around the "underprivileged" athlete with cheaper registration and club fees than surrounding clubs.

Teams begin at 6-and under and can run all the way up to 18-and-under with an eight to 10-week schedule played at several fields in Yuba County, Arechiga said.

One of the fields that the club rents from the city, Arechiga said, is Beckwourth Riverfront Park, named after James Beckwourth. The venue is located at 1010 Biz Johnson Dr. in Marysville and has the capacity to host several teams throughout the expansive area. This week, Elite FC is hosting tryouts from 6-8 p.m. through Thursday for teams in the boys and girls 7-and-under to 14-and-under divisions. Boys tryouts are extended through Thursday, according to the club's website. Tryouts are free and open to the public, Arechiga said.

The following week starting on Monday boys and girls teams from 15-and-under to 18-and under hit for the first of a three-day tryout. Each of the clubs will have licensed coaches trained by the United States Soccer Federation, Arechiga said.

The goal of Elite FC, according to Arechiga, is to have the club's coaches "train and develop" and "push them to the next level."

"That will open up more doors," Arechiga said.

Nikolai Schweitzer, Elite FC vice president, said he joined the club due in part to the vision set forth by Arechiga. Schweitzer has a daughter on the team and helps manage the club's daily operations, including helping run the multi-day tryouts.

He believes the club is moving forward and will help a lot of families interested in a competitive soccer program in Yuba-Sutter.

"It's an up-and-coming club that is going to be really relevant really soon in this community," Schweitzer said.

For more information on this week's tryouts or to register, visit yubaelitefc.org.