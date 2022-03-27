Elite Eight winners, losers: Kansas' Bill Self lands in fourth Final Four; big weekend for blue bloods

CHICAGO — The Final Four is just about set.

On Sunday, Kansas joined Duke and Villanova in advancing to the final weekend of the men's NCAA Tournament, painting the outlook in New Orleans extremely blue with three of the sport's kingpin programs all vying for a national title.

Kansas turned on the jets in the second half against Miami after falling behind by six at the half and looked dominant in claiming the Midwest Regional. Coach Bill Self is back in the Final Four – his fourth as a head coach, and the Jayhawks will be a favorite as the last remaining No. 1 seed since Gonzaga and Arizona lost in the Sweet 16 and Baylor was upset in the second round.

A look at the winners and losers from Sunday's Elite Eight games.

Kansas' Christian Braun reacts during the second half of a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago.

Winners

Kansas

The Jayhawks (32-6) were lethargic in the first half but came out hungry in the second – and it showed. Coach Bill Self made defensive adjustments on Miami star Kameron McGusty and the Jayhawks relied on big man David McCormack (15 points). But veteran Christian Braun helped flip the momentum with a big dunk and three-pointer early in the second half. KU never looked back after that, as the Hurricanes had no counter. Ochai Agbaji led the way for the Jayhawks with 18 points.

Blue bloods

With Kansas, Duke and Villanova heading to New Orleans, it's been a successful NCAA Tournament for the blue bloods of men's college basketball. That is, except Kentucky falling to Saint Peter's. The re-emergence of these power programs comes on the heels of a disappointing 2020-21 season that saw Duke and Kentucky miss the NCAAs and Kansas and North Carolina bow out in the first weekend.

Bill Self

The Jayhawks coach is one of the most successful in the sport, guiding Kansas to 16 regular-season Big 12 titles. Reaching his fourth Final Four was pivotal for the Hall of Famer's legacy, as he's often been skewered for falling short of reaching the final weekend. His back-to-back Elite Eight finishes in 2016 and 2017 would suffice for any other fanbase, but considering it's the Jayhawks, a trip to New Orleans this year (along with a 2018 trip) helps solidify Self's greatness. Still, this program hasn't grabbed a national title since 2008.

Losers

Miami

What happened to the Hurricanes (26-11) in the second half? As inspired as they played in the first half, they had no answers for Kansas' knockout punch. McGusty (18 points), the most dynamic player in the Midwest Regional, cooled down after scoring 14 in the first half. Miami shot just 3-for-21 from beyond the arc and couldn't guard Kansas ball picks with the same aggressiveness in the second half – not a recipe for success against an elite team like KU.

