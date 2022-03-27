Elite Eight: Kansas scorches Miami to punch Final Four ticket as lone remaining No. 1 seed

CHICAGO — Kansas is headed back to the Final Four, finding another gear in the second half to embarrass No. 10-seeded Miami (Fla.) 76-50 Sunday in the Elite Eight to claim the Midwest Regional title.

The Jayhawks will play No. 2 seed Villanova on Saturday (6:09 p.m. ET, CBS).

It wasn't easy for the final No. 1 seed in the men's NCAA Tournament, as the Hurricanes came out firing on all cylinders with hopes of pulling off the upset as a double-digit seed. Kansas didn't do itself any favors by playing poorly in the first half – trailing 35-29, going 0-for-5 from beyond the arc and 3-for-9 from the free-throw line.

But four minutes into the second half, veteran Christian Braun (12 points) helped spark the Jayhawks (32-6) with a thundering dunk and three-pointer to give Kansas a decisive lead that it wouldn't relinquish.

“We just needed some energy, I felt like we were flat in the first half,” Braun said.

Big man David McCormack (15 points) was a steadying force for Kansas throughout the contest, while reserve guard Remy Martin (nine points) – having scored 43 points in the past two games – cooled off in this round.

“It was a tale of two halves,” coach Bill Self said. “About as well as we could play in the second half. …I challenged our guys to guard them (at halftime). Knew the lid was going to come off eventually. These guys earned it. I can’t wait to get to New Orleans.”

After a first half where just about nothing went Kansas' way, the second-half flipped that script. The Jayhawks built a 54-42 lead off a sequence that saw Ochai Agbaji (18 points) miss a lay-up, then drill a three-pointer off a Jalen Wilson dish-out with 10:14 left. Kansas rode the wave of a predominantly Kansas-centric crowd at the United Center, far out-numbering the support base of the Hurricanes.

“Those were plays in the second half when we needed for momentum,” Agbaji said. “Once we made those plays, there was no looking back.”

Coach Jim Larrañaga had his team ready to go from the tip, with All-ACC guard Kameron McGusty (18 points on the day) providing the offensive firepower behind 14 first-half points. But much of that potency fell flat in the second half, with Miami (26-11) unable to match Kansas' second gear. A turning point came when Miami big man Sam Waardenburg fouled out midway through the second half.

"If we could have kept Sam on the court, it could've been a one or two possession game," Larrañaga told reporters afterwards in trying to explain the blowout.

The Jayhawks are joining fellow blue-bloods Duke and Villanova – both No. 2 seeds – in New Orleans. They're the only No. 1 remaining in a wild March Madness that saw top overall seeds Gonzaga and Arizona knocked out in the Sweet 16, while Baylor bowed out in the second round. The last March Madness that saw all four top seeds go down before the Final Four was 2011 and it's only happened three times since the NCAA started seeding in 1979-80.

Kansas has now won nine in a row. It entered the NCAA Tournament having won the Big 12 tournament, the toughest conference in the country per NET ranking.

