Elite Eight bracket predictions, picks: Who reaches Final Four of March Madness?
The Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team is among the final teams standing in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.
But coach Brad Underwood, guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and the Illini will have a tall task against defending champion UConn — one of two No. 1 seeds alive along with Purdue.
As we prep for the March Madness Elite Eight, here are Journal Star predictions for this round of the NCAA Tournament from editor Wes Huett and reporters Dave Eminian and Adam Duvall.
Elite Eight games (all times CT):
EAST
Saturday, March 30 at TD Garden in Boston
(1) UConn (34-3) vs. (3) Illinois (29-8) | 5:09 p.m. | TBS
Wes Huett: UConn
Dave Eminian: UConn
Adam Duvall: Illinois
WEST
Saturday, March 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
(6) Clemson (24-11) vs. (4) Alabama (24-11) | 7:49 p.m. | TBS
Wes Huett: Clemson
Dave Eminian: Alabama
Adam Duvall: Alabama
MIDWEST
Sunday, March 31 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
(1) Purdue (32-4) vs. (2) Tennessee (27-8) | 1:20 p.m. | CBS
Wes Huett: Purdue
Dave Eminian: Purdue
Adam Duvall: Purdue
SOUTH
Sunday, March 31 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
(11) NC State (25-14) vs. (4) Duke (27-8) | 4:05 p.m. | CBS
Wes Huett: Duke
Dave Eminian: NC State
Adam Duvall: Duke
