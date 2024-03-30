Elite Eight bracket predictions, picks: Who reaches Final Four of March Madness?

The Illinois Fighting Illini men's basketball team is among the final teams standing in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

But coach Brad Underwood, guard Terrence Shannon Jr. and the Illini will have a tall task against defending champion UConn — one of two No. 1 seeds alive along with Purdue.

STREAM: March Madness on Sling TV and Fubo

As we prep for the March Madness Elite Eight, here are Journal Star predictions for this round of the NCAA Tournament from editor Wes Huett and reporters Dave Eminian and Adam Duvall.

Elite Eight games (all times CT):

EAST

Saturday, March 30 at TD Garden in Boston

Wes Huett: UConn

Dave Eminian: UConn

Adam Duvall: Illinois

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

WEST

Saturday, March 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Wes Huett: Clemson

Dave Eminian: Alabama

Adam Duvall: Alabama

MIDWEST

Sunday, March 31 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

(1) Purdue (32-4) vs. (2) Tennessee (27-8) | 1:20 p.m. | CBS

Wes Huett: Purdue

Dave Eminian: Purdue

Adam Duvall: Purdue

SOUTH

Sunday, March 31 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

(11) NC State (25-14) vs. (4) Duke (27-8) | 4:05 p.m. | CBS

Wes Huett: Duke

Dave Eminian: NC State

Adam Duvall: Duke

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Elite Eight bracket expert picks: Who reaches March Madness Final Four?