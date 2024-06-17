Elite DT Charles House sets commitment date

Elite class of 2025 defensive tackle recruit Charles House has locked in his commitment date. House, who is ranked as a three-star recruit, will announce his commitment on Saturday, June 22 at 12:30 p.m. ET. House will decide among Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.

House plays high school football for North Mecklenburg High School in Huntersville, North Carolina. North Mecklenburg is located north of Charlotte.

House is ranked as the No. 611 recruit in the nation, the No. 64 defensive lineman and the No. 15 recruit in North Carolina. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman has recently visited all three of his top schools. 247Sports projects that House will commit to Tennessee over Georgia and Alabama.

House announced his commitment date and time via social media. Georgia and Alabama currently have the two top recruiting classes in the SEC. Tennessee has the No. 21 recruiting class in the country and has some ground to make up on the top teams in the SEC.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire