Elite Domestic Competition: Cardiff RFC handed final place ahead of Neath

Cardiff Arms Park has been used as a rugby ground since 1881 [Getty Images]

Cardiff RFC have been awarded the final place in Welsh rugby's new 10-team Elite Domestic Competition (EDC), with Neath missing out again.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) had already named nine clubs to compete in the league, which will replace the existing Welsh Premiership from 2024-25.

The governing body appealed for a 10th to join for the competition to "perform at its optimum level".

The tournament is ring-fenced for three seasons with a salary cap.

Aberavon, Bridgend, Carmarthen Quins, Ebbw Vale, Llandovery, Newport, Pontypool, Swansea and RGC 1404 are the nine confirmed clubs.

The WRU says an expert panel, which included two independent members, considered the applications consisting of club business plans, rugby performance plans and other key data.

Applications were evaluated against five criteria: organisational due diligence, rugby development, growth potential, unique selling point and public interest.

Lowest points

Neath had submitted a second bid after having an initial application turned down.

The club called that omission "grossly unfair" and "reprehensible" and had launched a vigorous social media campaign, with former international rugby players and celebrities endorsing their bid.

Their most recent application in March was deemed the lowest ranking applicant and its score was significantly lower than any other.

Neath scored 130 of a potential total 268 points that were available under the licensing criteria, which was 88 points behind the applicant ranked directly above in the licensing criteria scoring system.

If Neath wish to appeal the club must notify the WRU in writing within seven days and it would be referred by the governing body to an independent arbitrator.

"It is unfortunate for Neath that, despite an improved application, they didn't score enough points to be considered for a licence," said WRU executive director of performance Nigel Walker.

"We are acutely aware this will be difficult news for all of those at Neath rugby club and their supporters, and we thank them genuinely for their passion and commitment to the process.

"The club will be eligible for a parachute payment as they join the Championship competition, with potential reconsideration for EDC next available in three years' time."

Cardiff, who initially declined to apply, competed for the final place after coming under new ownership. No club in the Cardiff regional umbrella was among the initial nine EDC teams announced by the WRU in February.

Merthyr said the reduced competition was financially unviable and "disengaging" for players and supporters due to the limited number of games, while Pontypridd claimed the competition would "jeopardise its solvency as a commercial entity".

"Many congratulations to Cardiff who submitted a bid which placed them high up in the rankings on the scorecard we have used for awarding a licence," said Walker.

The new EDC will now sit under the governance of the Professional Rugby Board (PRB), boasting a season structure aligned to the professional game, with clubs officially partnered with professional regions.

"We now have the recommended 10 licences in place and can look forward to a competition which will provide the missing link between our elite professional teams in Wales and the community game, and vastly improve our pathway provision at the same time," said Walker.