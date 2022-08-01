Elite DL Tavion Gadson names top schools

Three-star defensive lineman Tavion Gadson has named his top five schools. Gadson, a member of the class of 2023, plays high school football for Jenkins High School in Savannah, Georgia.

Tavion Gadson considered Georgia, Florida State, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Minnesota to be his top five schools. Where will he play college football? The Florida State Seminoles are favored to land a commitment from Gadson per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive lineman recently received a scholarship offer from Georgia on May 11. Kirby Smart and Georgia football have a great class of 2023, but could improve on in-state recruiting.

The Dawgs have no commitments from any of the top five players in Georgia. Georgia has four commitments among the top 20 in-state recruits in the rising senior class. Clemson and Alabama have been Georgia’s top in-state competition this recruiting cycle. For reference, the Bulldogs signed eight of the state’s top 20 recruits in the class of 2022.

Tavion Gadson has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Louisville, Auburn, Miami, Minnesota and more. The Jenkins High School star had six sacks and 60 tackles during the 2021 high school football season. He is ranked as the No. 66 recruit in Georgia in the class of 2023 and the No. 684 recruit in the country.

The three-star defensive lineman is good at shedding blocks, is strong against the run, and plays well in space. Gadson primarily plays as a 4-3 defensive end for Jenkins High School.

Tavion Gadson announced his top five schools via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire