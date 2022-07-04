Elite DL Omar White names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top 10 schools for elite class of 2024 defensive tackle Omar White, a four-star recruit.

The talented defensive lineman ranks Georgia, Jackson State, Florida State, Michigan State, Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Cincinnati, Texas A&M and Oregon as his 10 favorites.

White is 6 feet, 3 inches and weighs 305 pounds. He is a rising junior at Lee County High School in Leesburg, Georgia. White is the No. 157 recruit in the class of 2024 and the No. 27 recruit in Georgia.

The Lee County standout has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Michigan, Penn State, Purdue and Notre Dame among others.

White already benches 405 pounds and is quick off the snap. White is powerful and is good at getting off of blockers.

The four-star prospect named his top ten schools via Twitter:

