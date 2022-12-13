Elite DL Jordan Hall sets commitment date

Westside High School defensive tackle Jordan Hall is ready to commit. Hall, a member of the class of 2023, plans to commit on Dec. 22 at 2:30 ET. Hall’s decision will come on early signing day. The four-star defensive lineman plans to make his commitment at his high school in Jacksonville, Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle is the No. 72 player in the senior class. Hall is the No. 9 defensive lineman and the No. 15 player in Florida.

Jordan Hall is favored to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. The four-star is also considering LSU, Florida, and Alabama.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Kirby Smart have 23 commitments in the senior class. Right now, Georgia has the second-ranked class of 2023 in the country. Jordan Hall would join four-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett as Georgia’s only defensive line commitments. The Bulldogs also have commitments from a pair of edge defenders.

Jordan Hall received a scholarship offer from Georgia football in 2021. The four-star defensive lineman announced his commitment date and top schools via Twitter:

Everyone come out and support Dec 22nd…✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/FPTcoQRdOQ — Jordan “BigBaby” Hall (@bigjay77) December 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire