Elite defensive lineman LJ McCray sets commitment timeline

Defensive lineman LJ McCray is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the country but that will likely be changing soon. The Daytona Beach, Florida product told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports he plans to commit sometime after Oct. 18.

Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Georgia are the schools in contention for the four-star prospect and he has visited each one ahead of his decision and shared what stands out about each program.

For Auburn, it’s the “coaching I’d get from coach (Jeremy) Garrett and the relationship.”

The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder has visited Auburn three times this year, including an official visit back in June. His most recent trip was to watch Auburn play Georgia.

McCray is the No. 119 overall player and No. 18 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 18 player from Florida.

He is enjoying a strong senior season for Mainland High School, making 33 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks in just five games.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire