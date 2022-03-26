This elite defensive lineman calls UF a ‘top school’ after visit

The Florida Gators made a strong impression on four-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne on Thursday, according to Gators Online.

Osborne picked up an offer from UF on March 14 and quickly planned a trip to the Swamp. After enjoying his first visit to Gainesville, Osborne plans on returning for a second meeting with the Gators in a couple of months.

“This was my first time getting down to Gainesville, so they earned another visit back down,” Osborne said. “That is 100% sure, so I know I’ll be looking forward to scheduling another visit for the summer. They earned their right to be a top school I would say.”

Several things stood out to Osborne during the visit, but he was particularly intrigued by the new staff’s ability to prepare him for the pros. He has a strong relationship with defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who most recently coached for the New York Giants before joining Napier’s staff.

The two already had a good relationship before Osborne came to town, but seeing coach Chaos in person really made an impact on his opinion of Florida.

“I love the way he coaches; I saw that today,” he said. “In the meeting room watching him break down ball, it stood out to me. It’s how he talks to his players and how he coaches them up. You can see the development and how he can develop guys for the next level.”

Before returning to Gainesville, Osborne will at least make stops at Auburn, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee over the next two weeks. Many recruits begin to take official visits to their top schools in the summer, but Osborne didn’t specify the nature of his next trip to UF just yet. He narrowed down his options to a top 10 earlier in the month but doesn’t have a rigid timeline on when he’ll decide.

The On3 Consensus ranks Osborne as the No. 87 overall recruit and the No. 13 defensive lineman in the class of 2023.

