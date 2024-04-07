Elite competition: 31st annual “Challenge of Champions” at St. Paul’s

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than 1,500 of the nation’s elite high school track and field athletes met at St. Paul’s for the 31st annual Challenge of Champions.

Once again, E. E. Delaney Stadium served as host to personal records and impressive results in several categories. Local winners include the Blount boys 4×100 meter relay team and the Foley girls who took first in the 4×400 meter relay race.

Individual winners include St. Paul’s star Janie Ford (100 meter hurdles) and Spanish Fort’s Winston McGhee (800 meter run). Click here for the full list of winners.

