'Elite': College basketball world reacts to Arkansas basketball win over Gonzaga

The Razorbacks are headed back to the Elite 8 for the second year in a row.

No. 4 seed Arkansas basketball upset the No. 1-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs 74-68 in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

Coach Eric Musselman kept it short and sweet.

ELITE — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) March 25, 2022

At least one former NBA-er weighed in, especially impressed with a certain three-point shooter.

Watching the Arkansas vs Gonz game and seeing the number 3 with the Wade name is dope!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 24, 2022

Coach Eric Musselman isn't surprised, mentioning in his postgame interview that this is the message he's been sending his team everyday. But fans? College basketball fans were surprised.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy to see Gonzaga go down. I just wasn’t expecting Arkansas to make this kind of a run. — Justin Smith 🦚🏀 (@justinspecoach) March 25, 2022

While another fan is reminding The Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon, that he can root for the Razorbacks now.

@FallonTonight so now it's time for you to become a Razorbacks fan since they knocked off your Zags. Can't wait to hear you all Call the Hogs. #WPS 🐗🏀 — W. R. Haden (@No_Y_In_Haden) March 25, 2022

One fan is looking ahead to the Elite 8 and hoping to face Duke and Coach K.

Kinda want to see Arkansas take care of duke like 94. But not sure duke will win tonight. — BiggRobb (@gopokesgopokes) March 25, 2022

