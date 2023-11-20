Elite CB recruit Marcellus Barnes decommits from Virginia Tech

Three-star class of 2024 defensive back recruit Marcellus Barnes has decommitted from the Virginia Tech Hokies. Barnes is now projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs, per 247Sports.

Marcellus Barnes is ranked as the No. 471 recruit in country and the No. 10 recruit in Tennessee. Barnes plays high school football for the McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Barnes is the No. 38 cornerback in the nation. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete also plays wide receiver in addition to defensive back.

Georgia offered the McCallie School standout back in March 2023. Marcellus Barnes is an great student with a 4.1 GPA. The former Virginia Tech commit runs track and has excellent speed.

Marcellus Barnes is ranked as the No. 609 recruit in the class of 2024. He’s the No. 64 athlete and the No. 17 recruit in Tennessee, per 247Sports.

The three-star announced his decommitment from Virginia Tech via social media:

Virginia Tech is 5-6 this season and has the nation’s No. 44 recruiting class.

Georgia football has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class. The Bulldogs have 28 total commitments in the class of 2024. Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown has helped the Bulldogs add commitments from three cornerbacks thus far including five-star Ellis Robinson IV.

