Elite CB Devin Williams to visit Auburn this weekend

Georgia has always been a key recruiting area for Auburn and that is once again the case in the 2025 recruiting cycle. The Tigers already have commitments from two Peach State natives in Kendarious Riddick and Ryan Ghea and they are in the mix for several more.

One of them is four-star cornerback Devin Williams, who has scheduled a return visit to the Plains for this weekend, according to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. It will be his fourth visit to the Plains.

Williams is the No. 90 overall player and No. 12 cornerback in the 247Sports composite ranking. The Buford native is also the No. 14 player from Georgia.

It will be an important trip for Williams, it will allow him to meet new defensive coach Charles Kelly, who is expected to have a role coaching defensive backs.

“Although Coach (Wesley) McGriff has left for Texas A&M, excited to meet Coach Kelly to talk about the direction going forward and his defensive scheme,” he told Wiltfong.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire