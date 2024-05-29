Elite basketball recruit Jordyn Kee announces commitment

Amidst a good deal of involvement in the transfer portal, head coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs have now landed a third high school recruit in the class of 2024. Jordyn Kee, a three-star guard out of Fort Lauderdale, announced his commitment early Wednesday morning via X.

Kee, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 170 pounds, chose the Bulldogs over Florida State, Michigan, Georgetown, Missouri, and Bryant. He played high school basketball at the Sagemont School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he helped them win a state championship this past season. Kee averaged 11.2 points per game along with four assists and three rebounds while shooting 43% from the three-point line.

Kee joins a 2024 class for Georgia that currently includes five-star forward Asa Newell and four-star center Somto Cyril. The Bulldogs also added five new players through the transfer portal thus far this offseason as they look to take the next step after reaching the National Invitational Tournament semifinals this past season.

