Elite Auburn safety target Zaquan Patterson sets commitment date

Zaquan Patterson is the top-ranked uncommitted safety in the country but that won’t be the case for much longer. The four-star product has set a commitment date of Saturday, Aug. 26 and will choose between Auburn, Miami, Florida State, Ohio State and Michigan.

The Hollywood, Florida product visited each of his finalists over the summer and was in Auburn for Big Cat Weekend, where he revealed that his recruitment would not be ending with his commitment. His high school, Chaminade-Madonna, requires players to commit before their senior season.

“But even when I commit, my recruitment will still be open to my top five because I want to make sure I make the right decision because I’m being pushed to go fast,” Patterson Auburn Undercover’s Christian Clemente after Big Cat Weekend.

Patterson is the No. 77 overall player and No. 3 safety in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 10 player from Florida.

He is coming off a great junior season for Chaminade-Madonna where made 69 tackles, defended seven passes, recorded two interceptions and blocked four punts.

Secondary coaches Zac Etheridge and Wes McGriff have assembled a loaded defensive back class already, landing five four-star prospects and Patterson would be the cherry on top.

BREAKING: 4-star DB Zaquan Patterson has set his commitment date for August 26. He'll choose between five schools: #Miami, #Auburn, #FloridaState, #OhioState and #Michigan. Where do you think Patterson will end up?https://t.co/Wmm40qAzTj pic.twitter.com/253u0YQ86Z — Zach Blostein (@ZBlostein247) August 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire