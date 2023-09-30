Elite 5-star power forward Caleb Wilson sets official visit to Auburn

Five-star power forward Caleb Wilson is one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class and he is set to officially visit Auburn.

The Atlanta, Georgia product will visit Auburn on Oct. 27-29, according to a report from On3’s Joe Tipton. Hugh Freeze and the football team are set to host Mississippi State that Saturday, Oct. 28.

Bruce Pearl and Co. extended an offer to Wilson on Sept. 11 and this will be his first visit to the Plains. He is the No. 4 overall player and No. 3 power forward in the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 1 player from Georgia.

Wilson has already unofficially visited Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Tennessee and has an official visit scheduled to Stanford.

Auburn is still looking for its first commitment in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

5⭐️ Caleb Wilson, the No. 3 overall player in the 2025 class, tells me he's scheduled two official visits — Stanford: Oct. 20

Auburn: Oct. 28 6-9 Forward from Georgia. https://t.co/PUEx67lLt9 pic.twitter.com/O8UYZ06sa4 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 29, 2023

