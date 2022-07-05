Elite, 5-star ATH Khalil Bolden to visit Michigan State later this month

Michigan State will be hosting arguably one of the top prospects in the 2024 class later this month.

Khalil “KJ” Bolden of Buford, Ga. announced via Twitter on Monday that he intends on visiting Michigan State on July 31. Bolden is a five-star athlete and ranked as the No. 5 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class.

Bolden has already received an offer from the Spartans, with Michigan State extending him a scholarship in February 2021. According to 247Sports, Bolden holds offers from 35 programs, which includes many of college football’s biggest programs: Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, LSU and Miami (FL).

At the moment, there is no indication of where the Spartans stand in Bolden’s recruitment but it’s a good sign to see he’ll be visiting the program later this month. It’ll be extremely tough for Michigan State to snag this big-time prospect away from the south but Mel Tucker and his staff apparently are making progress in that recruiting battle.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story continues

List

15 schools to monitor should Big Ten look to expand

More Football!