Elite 5-star 2025 Florida safety sets official visit with LSU

The Tigers already have commitments from the top quarterback, running back and receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle. Now, they’ll be hosting the No. 1 safety for a visit, as well.

Zephyrhills (Fla.) five-star safety DJ Pickett told On3 he will be taking the trip to Baton Rouge on Jan. 30. Pickett is a top-10 prospect nationally and the top recruit in the state of Florida.

No clear favorites have emerged so far for Pickett. He doesn’t hold any Crystal Ball predictions, and though Florida leads the way on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, it sits at just 26.1% followed by Michigan at 13.2%.

The Tigers will hope they can make up some of that ground when Pickett is on campus this coming week.

5-star safety DJ Pickett will visit LSU on Jan. 30, he tells @ChadSimmons_🐯 Pickett ranks No. 7 NATL. (No. 1 S) in the 2025 class‼️ Read: https://t.co/hi4xBP6Pu7 pic.twitter.com/rFMuZs5cdZ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 27, 2024

LSU’s 2025 class currently ranks first nationally per the On3 industry rankings and second on the 247Sports Composite.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire