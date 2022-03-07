Elite 4-star OT Payton Kirkland sets commitment date

Breaking News:

James Morgan
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Georgia Bulldogs
    Georgia Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top contenders for class of 2023 offensive tackle Payton Kirkland. Kirkland is a top recruit in Florida with imposing 6-foot-7, 310-pound size.

Kirkland has set his commitment date for July 23, the same day as fellow Orlando area recruit Malik Bryant. Bryant is a five-star linebacker.

Kirkland plays football for Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, Florida, and received a scholarship offer from the Georgia Bulldogs in the summer of 2020.

The four-star offensive tackle announced his commitment date via Twitter:

Georgia made Kirkland’s top seven, which he released in Dec. 2021. The four-star puts UGA, Clemson, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Miami and Oklahoma in his top schools.

The Florida Gators are also considered a contender to secure a commitment from Kirkland.

Kirkland has taken recent visits to Georgia, Miami and Ohio State. The Bulldogs had two offensive tackles taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and have NFL draft talent Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer in the pipeline.

Kirkland enjoyed his recent visit to Georgia. He thinks that Georgia stands apart from other teams recruiting him:

Georgia offensive line coach Stacy Searels will try to build a significant bond with Kirkland before his July 23 commitment date.

