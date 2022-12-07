Elite 4-star Oregon OT target Spencer Fano announces verbal commitment

Don Smalley
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks were dealt a brutal recruiting blow on Tuesday, with 4-star OT Spencer Fano announcing that he would commit to the Utah Utes, choosing them over Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Fano, who stands at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, is rated as a 4-star recruit, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 57 overall player in the 2023 class, and No. 8 OT in the nation.

Throughout his recruitment, many projected that Fano would end up with the Ducks, as he had an 84% chance to commit to Oregon according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, that took a turn on Tuesday when it was announced that Fano’s older brother, Logan Fano, announced that he would be leaving BYU and entering the transfer portal. The belief now is that the two brothers will choose to play together, likely at Utah, rather than Logan staying at BYU, and Spencer coming to Oregon.

In the end, Lanning and Adrian Klemm were unable to win out over the home-town Utes, and the Ducks will be left looking for a bit more help on the offensive line.

Spencer Fano’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

95

UT

OT

Rivals

4

5.8

UT

OT

ESPN

4

81

UT

OT

On3 Recruiting

4

92

UT

OT

247 Composite

4

0.9423

UT

OT

 

Vitals

Hometown

Provo, Utah

Projected Position

Offensive Tackle

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

270 pounds

Class

2023

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 16, 2021

  • Took official visit to Oregon on Oct. 1, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • BYU Cougars

  • Utah Utes

