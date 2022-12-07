Elite 4-star Oregon OT target Spencer Fano announces verbal commitment

The Oregon Ducks were dealt a brutal recruiting blow on Tuesday, with 4-star OT Spencer Fano announcing that he would commit to the Utah Utes, choosing them over Dan Lanning and the Ducks.

Fano, who stands at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds, is rated as a 4-star recruit, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 57 overall player in the 2023 class, and No. 8 OT in the nation.

Throughout his recruitment, many projected that Fano would end up with the Ducks, as he had an 84% chance to commit to Oregon according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine. However, that took a turn on Tuesday when it was announced that Fano’s older brother, Logan Fano, announced that he would be leaving BYU and entering the transfer portal. The belief now is that the two brothers will choose to play together, likely at Utah, rather than Logan staying at BYU, and Spencer coming to Oregon.

In the end, Lanning and Adrian Klemm were unable to win out over the home-town Utes, and the Ducks will be left looking for a bit more help on the offensive line.

Spencer Fano’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 95 UT OT Rivals 4 5.8 UT OT ESPN 4 81 UT OT On3 Recruiting 4 92 UT OT 247 Composite 4 0.9423 UT OT

Vitals

Hometown Provo, Utah Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-5 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023

Recruitment

Received Oregon Offer on Feb. 16, 2021

Took official visit to Oregon on Oct. 1, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Michigan Wolverines

BYU Cougars

Utah Utes

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire