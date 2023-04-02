Elite 4-star LB Dylan Williams names Ducks among top schools

The Oregon Ducks are continuing their strong push in the 2024 recruiting cycle, setting themselves up in a great position to add some of the top players in the class to their roster.

The latest player to put the Ducks among his top schools is 4-star LB Dylan Williams, from Long Beach, California. Williams is rated by the 247Sports COmposite as the No. 122 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 10 LB.

Williams took an unofficial visit to Eugene earlier in the year, and will likely be on campus again in the coming months.

He listed the Ducks among schools like Alabama, Texas, Michigan, UCLA, and others.

Dylan Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Dylan Williams is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’3 215 LB from Long Beach, CA is ranked as a Top 105 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 8 LB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/nvNp5hIyK5 pic.twitter.com/Q2b4ymSPmS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 2, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 91 CA LB 247Sports Composite 4 0.9437 CA LB Rivals 4 6.0 CA LB ESPN 4 81 CA LB On3 Recruiting 4 91 CA LB

Vitals

Height 6-foot-2 Weight 210 pounds Hometown Long Beach, California Projected Position Linebacker Class 2024

Recruitment

Offered by Oregon on October 12, 2022

Took unofficial visit to Oregon on January 21, 2023

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

Miami Hurricanes

Texas Longhorns

Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan Wolverines

UCLA Bruins

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire