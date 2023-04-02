Elite 4-star LB Dylan Williams names Ducks among top schools
The Oregon Ducks are continuing their strong push in the 2024 recruiting cycle, setting themselves up in a great position to add some of the top players in the class to their roster.
The latest player to put the Ducks among his top schools is 4-star LB Dylan Williams, from Long Beach, California. Williams is rated by the 247Sports COmposite as the No. 122 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 10 LB.
Williams took an unofficial visit to Eugene earlier in the year, and will likely be on campus again in the coming months.
He listed the Ducks among schools like Alabama, Texas, Michigan, UCLA, and others.
Dylan Williams’ Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Four-Star LB Dylan Williams is down to 7️⃣ Schools!
The 6’3 215 LB from Long Beach, CA is ranked as a Top 105 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 8 LB)
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
4
91
CA
LB
247Sports Composite
4
0.9437
CA
LB
Rivals
4
6.0
CA
LB
ESPN
4
81
CA
LB
On3 Recruiting
4
91
CA
LB
Vitals
Height
6-foot-2
Weight
210 pounds
Hometown
Long Beach, California
Projected Position
Linebacker
Class
2024
Recruitment
Offered by Oregon on October 12, 2022
Took unofficial visit to Oregon on January 21, 2023
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
Miami Hurricanes
Texas Longhorns
Penn State Nittany Lions
Michigan Wolverines
UCLA Bruins
Highlights