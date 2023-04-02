Elite 4-star LB Dylan Williams names Ducks among top schools

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The Oregon Ducks are continuing their strong push in the 2024 recruiting cycle, setting themselves up in a great position to add some of the top players in the class to their roster.

The latest player to put the Ducks among his top schools is 4-star LB Dylan Williams, from Long Beach, California. Williams is rated by the 247Sports COmposite as the No. 122 overall player in the 2024 class, and the No. 10 LB.

Williams took an unofficial visit to Eugene earlier in the year, and will likely be on campus again in the coming months.

He listed the Ducks among schools like Alabama, Texas, Michigan, UCLA, and others.

Dylan Williams’ Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

4

91

CA

LB

247Sports Composite

4

0.9437

CA

LB

Rivals

4

6.0

CA

LB

ESPN

4

81

CA

LB

On3 Recruiting

4

91

CA

LB

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-2

Weight

210 pounds

Hometown

Long Beach, California

Projected Position

Linebacker

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Offered by Oregon on October 12, 2022

  • Took unofficial visit to Oregon on January 21, 2023

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Miami Hurricanes

  • Texas Longhorns

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • UCLA Bruins

Highlights

