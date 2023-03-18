Elite 4-star 2025 S Faheem Delane puts Oregon among top schools

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

His recruitment is still in the very early days, but the Oregon Ducks are making a strong impression on one of the top players in the class of 2025.

4-star safety Faheem Delane recently listed his top 11 schools, including the Ducks in the mix with the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, USC, and LSU. Delane is rated by On3 as the No. 4 safety in the 2025 class, and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Maryland. He is also rated as the No. 46 player in the nation.

Delane received his offer from Oregon earlier this year and has yet to visit Eugene, but that will likely change in the coming months or year as the 2025 prospect starts getting out across the country more to check out what’s available to him.

Faheem Delane’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

N/A

N/A

MD

S

247Sports Composite

N/A

N/A

MD

S

Rivals

4

5.9

MD

S

ESPN

N/A

N/A

MD

S

On3 Recruiting

4

90

MD

S

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-1

Weight

195 pounds

Hometown

Olney, Maryland

Projected Position

Safety

Class

2025

 

Recruitment

  • Received offer from Oregon on February 15, 2023

  • Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • Penn State Nittany Lions

  • South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Virginia Tech Hokies

  • USC Trojans

  • Florida Gators

  • Florida State Seminoles

  • Maryland Terrapins

  • LSU Tigers

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories