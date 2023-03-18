Elite 4-star 2025 S Faheem Delane puts Oregon among top schools
His recruitment is still in the very early days, but the Oregon Ducks are making a strong impression on one of the top players in the class of 2025.
4-star safety Faheem Delane recently listed his top 11 schools, including the Ducks in the mix with the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, USC, and LSU. Delane is rated by On3 as the No. 4 safety in the 2025 class, and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Maryland. He is also rated as the No. 46 player in the nation.
Delane received his offer from Oregon earlier this year and has yet to visit Eugene, but that will likely change in the coming months or year as the 2025 prospect starts getting out across the country more to check out what’s available to him.
Faheem Delane’s Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Faheem Delane (2025) is down to 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools!
The 6’2 190 S from Olney, MD is ranked as a Top 50 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 4 S)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/MIiM29ws6H pic.twitter.com/NrRZZsswv7
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 17, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
N/A
N/A
MD
S
247Sports Composite
N/A
N/A
MD
S
Rivals
4
5.9
MD
S
ESPN
N/A
N/A
MD
S
On3 Recruiting
4
90
MD
S
Vitals
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
195 pounds
Hometown
Olney, Maryland
Projected Position
Safety
Class
2025
Recruitment
Received offer from Oregon on February 15, 2023
Has yet to take a visit to Eugene
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ohio State Buckeyes
Penn State Nittany Lions
South Carolina Gamecocks
Virginia Tech Hokies
USC Trojans
Florida Gators
Florida State Seminoles
Maryland Terrapins
LSU Tigers
Highlights