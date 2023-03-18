Elite 4-star 2025 S Faheem Delane puts Oregon among top schools

His recruitment is still in the very early days, but the Oregon Ducks are making a strong impression on one of the top players in the class of 2025.

4-star safety Faheem Delane recently listed his top 11 schools, including the Ducks in the mix with the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, USC, and LSU. Delane is rated by On3 as the No. 4 safety in the 2025 class, and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Maryland. He is also rated as the No. 46 player in the nation.

Delane received his offer from Oregon earlier this year and has yet to visit Eugene, but that will likely change in the coming months or year as the 2025 prospect starts getting out across the country more to check out what’s available to him.

Faheem Delane’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Faheem Delane (2025) is down to 1️⃣1️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 190 S from Olney, MD is ranked as a Top 50 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 4 S) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/MIiM29ws6H pic.twitter.com/NrRZZsswv7 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 17, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports N/A N/A MD S 247Sports Composite N/A N/A MD S Rivals 4 5.9 MD S ESPN N/A N/A MD S On3 Recruiting 4 90 MD S

Vitals

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 195 pounds Hometown Olney, Maryland Projected Position Safety Class 2025

Recruitment

Received offer from Oregon on February 15, 2023

Has yet to take a visit to Eugene

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

Ohio State Buckeyes

Penn State Nittany Lions

South Carolina Gamecocks

Virginia Tech Hokies

USC Trojans

Florida Gators

Florida State Seminoles

Maryland Terrapins

LSU Tigers

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire