Elite 2027 QB Peyton Houston inks Leaf Trading Cards deal

Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian quarterback Peyton Houston, who is garnering attention as a top 2027 prospect, has inked a landmark NIL deal.

It was announced on Thursday that Houston, a rising sophomore, has signed a multi-year exclusive trading card deal with Leaf Trading Cards. Taking advantage of Louisiana's Name, Image, and Likeness availability, Houston benefits with substantial financial compensation.

Houston's first signature trading card is expected to be available in the coming weeks.

The deal was negotiated by IFA (Institute For Athletes) and Lionheart Sports Agency. On Wednesday, May 15, Houston became the first-ever high school student athlete to sign an exclusive NIL agreement with IFA. One week later, he has his first major NIL deal in hand.

Houston is the latest athlete to enter a partnership with Leaf Trading Cards. In the high school ranks, he joins 2025 five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and 2025 elite four-star quarterback Georgia MacIntyre. Leaf has also inked deals with former five-star Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, former five-star Florida quarterback DJ Lagway, and former USC Heisman winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

"I'm grateful to God to have a platform that I can use to not only impact myself, but my entire team and community," Houston said. "It's a blessing to work with one of the top card brands in Leaf and I cannot wait to continue to grow with them in the future."

As a 2027 prospect, Houston has not yet been ranked.

To date, Houston holds offers from Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, Purdue, Texas A&M, Grambling State, Houston, TCU, Mississippi State, Marshall, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, SMU and Colorado, among others.

Institute For Athletes

IFA has grown from a client roster of zero at its inception to one of the most-respected NFL agencies in the industry, currently representing 25-plus NFL clients and counting.

With the dawning of the NIL era in collegiate athletics in 2021, IFA has meaningfully established itself as one of the preeminent experts and thought leaders in this ever-developing landscape. In the process, IFA now exclusively represents over 20 clients across college football for NIL, and over the last two Transfer Portal cycles, IFA has assisted in negotiating several new collective deals for its clients. IFA’s expertise and reputation along with differentiators in both negotiation and branding is setting the agency apart in this still maturing market.