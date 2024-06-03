Elite 2026 OT out Baton Rouge (LA) recently visited Texas A&M

The 2026 recruiting class at Texas A&M is still in its early stages, but the anticipation is building. Head coach Mike Elko and his staff are finalizing the 2025 cycle this summer, and a wave of high-profile prospects, including potential game-changers, are set to visit College Station as early as next weekend.

Over the weekend, Elko and his offensive and defensive staff organized a camp for future prospects, primarily targeting the 2026 and 2027 cycles. Among them, Lamar Brown, a five-star offensive tackle, showcased his potential through rigorous drills, leaving a lasting impression on the attendees

Brown, who is entering his junior season at University Lab HS, is by far one of the most versatile prospects. He possesses the size, strength, and athleticism to play on either side of the trenches, showing off his pass-rushing ability during said drills, as his collegiate position is still up in the air.

With a future return to Texas A&M likely in the works, Florida, Oregon, USC, Florida State, and Georgia are also in the mix heading into the summer months.

According to 247Sports, Brown is currently positioned as the 9th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, the No. 1-ranked IOL, and the No. 1-ranked prospect in Louisiana.

