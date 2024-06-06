Elite 2026 Edge of out of Mobile (AL) will visit Texas A&M this month

It's officially summer, as Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class is poised to grow in the coming months. Head coach Mike Elko and his coaching staff are set to host a very long list of talented prospects at nearly every position group over the next two weekends.

With 13 commitments in the 2025 cycle, A&M's 2026 cycle is currently bare but has the chance to gain momentum. A bevy of future prospects will also descend on College Station, which now includes five-star Edge Anthony Jones out of Mobile, Alabama.

According to On3's Chad Simmons, Jones, who has already received nearly 30 offers, is a newcomer to Elko's visitors list, set to visit on June 15, as the Aggies are smart to get in the running early for one the most talented edge rushers in the country.

Standing at 6-4 and 240 pounds, Jones has been a varsity starter at St. Paul's Episcopal since his 2022 freshman season. He has racked up 130 tackles, 15 sacks, two interceptions, and three touchdowns on offense. Improving year after year, Jones offers a ton of versatility, possessing the speed and tackling prowess to play at all three linebacker positions.

According to 247Sports, Jones is positioned as the 11th-ranked prospect in the 2026 cycle, the No. 1-ranked Edge prospect, and the No. 1-ranked prospect in Alabama.

