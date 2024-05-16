Elite 2026 defensive line prospect locks in Penn State visit

Penn State is entering the most important part of their recruiting calendar this month as official visit season begins and their top class of 2025 targets will come to Happy Valley as these prospects prepare to pick their college program.

There’s still a lot of work to do for James Franklin and his staff as they sit with 13 commits and plenty of players they would like to land are still preparing to make their decisions.

But, while the 2025 class is garnering the headlines, the recruits in the class of 2026 are getting out and laying the groundwork with unofficial visits.

It’s important to create relationships and establish connections early in these processes, and the Nittany Lions have been aggressively doing so with two new coordinators in Tom Allen and Andy Kotelnicki.

With that in mind, it was reported by Ryan Snyder of On3 that consensus four-star 2026 defensive lineman, Titan Davis, will come to Happy Valley for the first time on May 18. Penn State didn’t make his early top schools list, so getting him on campus and around the coaching staff should help them get on his radar (subscription required).

Davis is a 6-foot-5, 238-pound lineman from St. Louis is listed as the No. 66 player in the 2026 class and sixth-best player at his position.

He’s only taken five visits so far, three of them to Nebraska, so hosting the talented prospect this weekend while other elite players in the class are also scheduled to take a trip will be huge for Penn State.

Deion Barnes has hit the recruiting trail hard since taking over as defensive line coach in 2023, but he’ll continue to get the opportunity to start recruiting players from scratch and landing Davis would certainly be a huge win.

