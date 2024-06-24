Elite 2025 WR Andrew Marsh breaks down Michigan football official visit

The last time Michigan football got a top-flight wide receiver in the top 50 of any recruiting ranking, it was all the way back in 2017 when the Wolverines got five-star Donovan Peoples-Jones and top 50 prospect Oliver Martin. So while the maize and blue’s credo under new head coach Sherrone Moore might be ‘SMASH!’ they’re certainly due to get some high-end talent at that position.

Michigan has had success at wideout, even if the recruiting rankings haven’t been on their side. Ronnie Bell, Roman Wilson, and Cornelius Johnson have all been stars in the past few seasons, and all three ended up in the NFL as a result. But the Wolverines are hoping to find more talent that can help take the top off a defense.

Enter Andrew Marsh, the 2025 Fulshear (Tx.) Katy Jordan four-star receiver, currently rated at No. 48 overall by the 247Sports Composite. Expected to visit presumed favorite Oklahoma this weekend, Marsh shifted gears and ended up in Ann Arbor for an official visit.

Much like fellow visitor, linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, the biggest takeaway for Marsh was ‘the people’ he encountered while on campus. The staff really made him feel at home and were the highlight of his last-minute jaunt to the University of Michigan.

“I’ve been up there a bunch, but I would really say what I liked was probably the attention to detail and really just the people there — like it’s always the people, really.” Marsh told WolverinesWire. “They’re really personable, they’re just easy to talk to. They just really feel personable, someone that you can trust. I was out golfing with Coach Campbell the other day. So I would just say really just the fact that you can trust them.”

Michigan has made it known that he’s highly coveted in that wide receiver room. There are other options that the Wolverines are looking at — from Taz Williams Jr. to Jacob Washington — but Marsh left Ann Arbor feeling like he was the top priority for the staff.

“I guess I just took away that I am a priority for them, you could say. Just someone that they’re looking for.”

One of the biggest things that Marsh is looking for at the next level is early playing time. At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, he has the ability to play inside or outside in the new-look Michigan defense, and the staff pitched him on utilizing his versatility at the next level — along with getting on the field as soon as he’s ready.

But he’s aware, while he does want to get early playing time, everything at Michigan is earned, not given. And that’s something he’s also looking for.

“They say they see me fitting in perfectly,” Marsh said. “They say that regardless I would have to come work. But they say that I could definitely get in there early, probably get on the field early, start playing.

“(They could see me) starting outside, (playing) in the slot and stuff like that.”

There’s still some time before Marsh makes his final decision. He intends to either commit to his school of choice in August or on Veteran’s Day in November. While he hasn’t decided which as of yet, he’s eyeing the latter as a tribute to his veteran father, who passed away when he was young.

Ultimately, Michigan has checked all of the boxes he’s looking for in his school of choice. The fact that the staff is so personable and relatable goes a long way towards fulfilling the items on his checklist. But other things such as education and growing into his role as a man also play a big factor.

“I would say, for me, is like the ability to play. I really want to play early and believe that I have a fair shot at that,” Marsh said. “I want to be taken care of, and really just know I’m good, that I can trust the people there. So you can say the people. And then getting the education, getting a good education, really. Just furthering myself in that aspect — really, really learning what to do with everything.”

Marsh has two predictions on On3 (EJ Holland and Steve Wiltfong) indicating he’ll choose Michigan once he does make a decision. He does not as of yet have any predictions on 247Sports.

