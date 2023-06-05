Elite 2025 wide receiver visiting Michigan football this week

The 2024 recruiting cycle is drawing most of the attention right now, and rightly so. The Wolverines have the second-ranked class in the country led by five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. High end recruits are lining up on the weekends in June to visit Ann Arbor and commitments are surely going to come this month.

While the 2024 class is sparking the interest of the fan base, the coaching staff is also working hard on the 2025 recruiting class. The Wolverines recently offered 2025 Sachse (Texas) four-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett back on May 15.

That offer for Lockett sparked interest and he announced on Twitter he would be visiting Michigan this Wednesday.

Even though the 2025 cycle is a whole year away, Lockett is listed as one of the better wide receivers according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-1 junior is ranked as the 173rd player in the cycle and the 23rd-best wide receiver in the 2025 class.

Lockett currently doesn’t have a ton of offers his way. But the more notable schools to offer him are Arizona State, Nebraska, Texas Tech, and Utah.

During his sophomore season of high school, Lockett reeled in 29 receptions for 492 yards and five touchdowns. He also runs a verified 11.54-second 100-yard dash.

