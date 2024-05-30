Elite 2025 wide receiver taking official visit to Penn State this weekend

What dominated headlines as soon as the Penn State season ended last year was what they were going to do at wide receiver after that unit was subject to tons of criticism following their poor play.

Transfer additions who could immediately be impact players for the upcoming season were all that anyone wanted to talk about, but it turned out the only thing that happened were departures through the portal.

Recruiting then became the next thing of focus as only one player has committed to the Nittany Lions in the class of 2025.

To say fans are concerned would be putting it lightly, but there is still time to fill out their class heading into the all-important official visits.

With many of their desired targets still on the board, perhaps there is no one who fits the profile of the type of receiver that the Nittany Lions and their fans want more than Quincy Porter.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound New Jersey native is an elite prospect, ranked as a consensus four-star recruit and the 44th-best player in the country by On3’s Industry Rankings.

Landing him would be a major win for wide receivers coach Marques Hagans.

The first step in doing so is getting him on campus for an official visit, something they were able to secure for this upcoming weekend.

It’s going to be a major battle for Penn State to land Porter.

Back in mid-May, they made his top six schools list with the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Alabama, and Texas A&M joining them.

Right now, it feels like a four-horse race as the elite wide receiver has locked in his four official visits for the month of June, visiting the Nittany Lions first, followed by Ohio State, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

Penn State is in the mix according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, which gives them the second-best odds of landing Porter at 19.3%. They trail only Michigan which has been given a 26.4% chance.

This is a huge recruitment for the Nittany Lions and one they hope they can win.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire