Elite 2025 target decommits from Alabama, highly considering Ohio State

Ohio State football has had no issues recruiting high-level wide receivers, and one of the best 2025 prospects is back on the market.

Florida’s Jaime Ffrench committed to Alabama in July, but with Nick Saban retiring, he decided to continue to explore his options and decommitted from the program. The 6-foot, 1-inch and 185-pound receiver camped at Ohio State a month before he initially committed, and the relationship continued even though he made his verbal.

In an update by 247Sports; Tom Loy (subscription required), Ffrench explained his current status and spoke highly of Ohio State. He is closely monitoring the program through recently signed Jeremiah Smith, and told Loy “that’s important about my recruitment.”

Ffrench continued to say that his recruitment will most likely go through December as he wanted “to retake it all in and take a step back.” There are numerous other schools he’s currently considering, but the lure of joining Smith in Columbus certain has him intrigued.

He is ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver and 11th overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire