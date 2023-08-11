Elite 2025 shooting gaurd Efeosa Oliogu sets official visit to Auburn

Efeosa Oliogu, one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class, has scheduled an official visit to Auburn.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Oliogu will officially visit Auburn Sept. 15-17. He has also scheduled trips to Maryland (Sept. 8) and Missouri (Oct. 7).

Oliogu is originally from Toronto, Canada but has transferred to DME Academy in Florida for his junior season. He is the No. 27 overall player and No. 9 shooting guard in the On3 Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-5, 200-pounder is also the No. 7 player from the Sunshine State.

The Tigers officially extended an offer to Oliogu on Thursday night and will now get a chance to sell him on the Plains in September. The football team will be hosting Samford during his trip, a tactic that Bruce Pearl has used before on coveted recruits.

Blessed to receive a division 1 offer from Auburn University 🧡 pic.twitter.com/CYCb4oMqyA — Efeosa Oliogu (@efeosaoliogu11) August 10, 2023

