Elite 2025 safety Jordan Young still considering Penn State

Penn State continues looking to build upon their strong showing so far in the class of 2025 and are coming out of a weekend where many of their top targets were on campus to witness spring practice in person.

At this time, many of the uncommitted recruits are still gathering information on different schools interested in them before planning out official visits for later in the summer.

While early commitments always garner attention and give fans and the coaching staff something they can tangibly see on paper, there are many players out there who won’t be choosing their college until later in the process.

That’s the case with four-star safety Jordan Young.

The North Carolina native is ranked as the 33rd-best player in the country and second overall at his position according to On3’s Industry Rankings.

According to Chad Simmons of On3, he’s also planning on announcing his commitment on Oct. 10. This will come after he visits Clemson, Florida State and Tennessee (which are already scheduled), but he also told the insider that he’s still considering Penn State amongst others (subscription required).

That interest could also lead to an official visit from Young this summer, but he also wants to take some trips to different campuses to get a feel for different atmospheres on gamedays.

For the Nittany Lions, this would be a huge get.

They only have one defensive back committed in the class currently, three-star cornerback Xxavier Thomas.

It will be interesting to see how this recruitment progresses since he’s yet to visit Happy Valley out of his 18 total trips he’s taken so far.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Clemson as the favorites to land Young with a 29.6% chance, followed by Tennessee at 17.4%.

