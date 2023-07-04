Elite 2025 receiver eying upcoming visit to LSU

It’s been a busy summer for five-star 2025 receiver Andrew Marsh.

The Fulshear (Tex.) Katy Jordan receiver has been on a string of recruiting visits, making stops at Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan, Georgia and USC already. Marsh had high praise for his relationship with LSU receivers coach Cortez Hankton, and the Tigers could be the next school to receive a visit from Marsh.

He’s rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports, and On3’s Industry Rankings have him as the No. 17 overall player in the 2025 class. Texas leads the way on the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, followed by Oklahoma and LSU.

The Tigers currently have just two players committed in the 2025 class, and Marsh would be the highest-rated addition, by far.

