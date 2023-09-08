Elite 2025 QB Husan Longstreet wants to visit Auburn

Auburn already has its quarterback in the 2024 recruiting cycle in four-star prospect Walker White. This has freed up Hugh Freeze and the rest of the staff to start putting in the work to land their 2025 quarterback.

A player who has emerged as a key target is Husan Longstreet, who is from Corona, California. While Auburn hasn’t offered him yet, he recently told Gregg Biggins of 247Sports that they are one of the schools recruiting him the hardest.

“They haven’t offered but they are recruiting me hard,” Longstreet said. “I think they just want to see me in person first so I’m hoping to get out there and I do have interest.”

Longstreet is the No. 87 overall player and No. 7 quarterback in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 11 player from California.

Despite not having an offer, Longstreet revealed that Auburn is one of several schools he wants to visit for a game this season, along with Louisville, Washington and Michigan.

While California is well outside Auburn’s normal recruiting footprint, they recently landed a commitment from four-star offensive lineman DeAandre Carter and the Tigers are showing they are willing to go wherever the best players are.

