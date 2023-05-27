Elite 2025 QB Deuce Knight puts Auburn in top 10

Auburn already has its quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class in Walker White and they are now working on landing one in the 2025 cycle.

They got good news Friday as four-star prospect Deuce Knight announced his top 10 schools and included the Tigers.

The Lucedale, Mississippi, native also included Ole Miss, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Oregon, South Carolina, Washington and TCU.

Auburn offered Knight a scholarship back on Jan. 17 and he took an unofficial visit to the Plains on March 29. He is being recruited by offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery.

Knight is the No. 133 overall player and No. 7 quarterback in the 247Sports Composite ranking, He is also the No. 6 player from Mississippi. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is one of seven quarterbacks in the 2025 class that Auburn has offered.

He completed 61.7% of his passes for 1,929 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions as a sophomore last season. He added 488 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground to lead George County High School in both categories.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 QB Deuce Knight is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’4 190 QB from Lucedale, MS is ranked as a Top 30 Player in the ‘25 Class (No. 4 QB) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/ntfRQEmNrM pic.twitter.com/rpQdgrnXlU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 26, 2023

