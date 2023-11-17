Elite 2025 OT Cortez Smith to visit Auburn this weekend

Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class is off to a great start with six commitments already and the Tigers are firmly in the race for several other elite players. One of them is four-star offensive lineman Cortez Smith and Hugh Freeze and Co. will get to make their pitch to him this weekend.

The Lilburn, Georgia product announced on social media Thursday night that he will be visiting for the New Mexico State game. It will be his third time visiting the Plains this year.

Smith is the No. 105 overall player and No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 16 player from Georgia.

Auburn is heavily pursuing Smith and he is one of their top targets along the offensive line in the 2025 cycle. Something that could help them, he is teammates with 2024 commit Jalyn Crawford at Parkview High School.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire