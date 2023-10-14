Elite 2025 S Jontae Gilbert puts Auburn in top group

Four-start safety Jontae Gilbert made an early commitment to Ohio State before backing off his pledge during the summer but is now taking the next step in his recruitment.

The Atlanta product announced his top 10 schools on Friday and Auburn made the cut. The Tigers will be battling LSU, Colorado, Clemson, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, USC, Texas and NC State for the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder

A member of the 2025 recruiting class, Gilbert was offered by Auburn on May 12 and has yet to take a visit to the Plains.

He is the No. 30 overall player and No. 2 safety in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 5 player from Georgia.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 Safety Jontae Gilbert is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’1 185 S from Atlanta, GA is ranked as a Top 40 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (No. 3 S) Was previously committed to Ohio State Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/yr2zpHXrx6 pic.twitter.com/N869VWzHi1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire