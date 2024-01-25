Elite 2025 four-star linebacker includes Penn State in Top-8

Fresh of a junior day weekend full of visitors, Penn State continues to hit the recruiting trail hard in hopes of building their burgeoning class of 2025 that already ranks inside the Top-10.

They picked up a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Owen Aliciene, pushing their total up to eight in the class.

There’s still plenty of work to be done in this cycle as players will continue to get updated rankings as they go through different camps during the spring and summer.

This will allow James Franklin and his staff to get a better idea of which prospects across the country can play at the Big Ten level for a team with championship aspirations.

One player who certainly fits that mold is four-star defensive lineman Trent Wilson.

The Maryland native is a 6’3″ 260-pound prospect who is rated as one of the best at his position.

Penn State got some good news when he included them in his Top-8 list.

Others who made the cut are Ohio State, Maryland, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

NEWS: Elite 2025 DL Trent Wilson is down to 8⃣ schools, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️ Wilson ranks No. 26 NATL. (No. 4 DL) in the 2025 On300. Read: https://t.co/ivb66oqSum pic.twitter.com/PFjFkW44AG — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 23, 2024

Wilson is a consensus four-star recruit and is listed as the 87th player in the country and ninth-best defensive line prospect according to On3’s industry rankings.

On3’s own recruiting team is much higher on the high school junior than other services, listing him as the 26th best player nationally and No. 4 defensive lineman.

This would be a huge get for the Nittany Lions and On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has them as the program with the best chance to land Wilson with a 34.3% chance.

He was one of the visitors during Penn State’s last junior day that started on Jan. 20.

The talented prospect has had great experiences with the coaching staff, telling Greg Pickel, “They have a lot of DMV guys and coaches up there … A couple times when I come on campus, the whole coaching staff is there just to meet me. And that meant a lot to me. They just show they really want me, and that means a lot to me.”

Wilson is looking to make a commitment in July according to Pickel, so this recruitment will be one to monitor over the next six months.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire