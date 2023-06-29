Elite 2025 EDGE leaves first Florida visit wanting to come back

Grimsley High (Greensboro, North Carolina) edge rusher Bryce Davis enjoyed his first visit to the Swamp as much as he expected to, according to Swamp247.

Davis, a class of 2025 recruit, was on campus Thursday for his first unofficial visit with the Florida Gators. He toured academic and athletic facilities, watched practice and talked with coaches. Former Gator Gervon Dexter, who is now with the Chicago Bears, talked with him as well.

Inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson spent some time with Davis, as did head coach Billy Napier. The recruiting pitch was firm but without pressure. Davis also met with defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong.

“They expressed that they know I can fit in their program and make a difference,” Davis said. “There wasn’t a ton of pressure from them, and they said they know I am young, so continue to take these visits. They said if they are the right place for me, then lock in and come there. They said they know that are the right place for me. Really genuine. They gave me information about the recruiting world.”

With over a year left to decide his future, Davis isn’t rushing things. He doesn’t have a top 10 released and offers continue to roll in for the blue-chip prospect. Florida is a school he’s going to continue to grow his relationship with, though.

“I like their scheme and the genuine vibe, and no-pressure approach they took,” he said. “The relationship was what they focused on. They have a good, upbeat personality type environment there. There was something about Florida that really intrigued me, so I want to keep learning about them.”

Davis is a consensus four-star recruit, ranked highest by 247Sports at No. 25 overall and No. 4 among edge rushers. However, he’s at No. 55 in the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four major services, and No. 8 among players at his position in the class of 2025.

