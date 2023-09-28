Advertisement

Elite 2025 defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall to visit Auburn

JD McCarthy
·1 min read

Nathaniel Marshall is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class and he has scheduled a visit to Auburn.

The Oak Park, Illinois product is set to visit Auburn on Oct. 21, according to a report from Allen Trieu of 247Sports. Auburn is set to host Ole Miss that weekend.

Auburn offered Marshall a scholarship back in August and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett has been recruiting him ever since. This is set to be his first trip to the Plains and gives Auburn a chance to fully enter the race for the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder.

Marshall is the No. 88 overall player and No. 7 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 3 player from Illinois.

Auburn is building an impressive class in the 2025 cycle that is focused heavily on the trenches. They already have commitments from four-star edge Jakeleb Faulk, four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry and three-star offensive tackle Spencer Dowland.

