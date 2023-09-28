Elite 2025 defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall to visit Auburn

Nathaniel Marshall is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2025 recruiting class and he has scheduled a visit to Auburn.

The Oak Park, Illinois product is set to visit Auburn on Oct. 21, according to a report from Allen Trieu of 247Sports. Auburn is set to host Ole Miss that weekend.

Auburn offered Marshall a scholarship back in August and defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett has been recruiting him ever since. This is set to be his first trip to the Plains and gives Auburn a chance to fully enter the race for the 6-foot-4, 265-pounder.

Marshall is the No. 88 overall player and No. 7 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 3 player from Illinois.

Auburn is building an impressive class in the 2025 cycle that is focused heavily on the trenches. They already have commitments from four-star edge Jakeleb Faulk, four-star defensive lineman Malik Autry and three-star offensive tackle Spencer Dowland.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire