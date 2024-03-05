Elite 2025 4-Star QB out of Corona (CA) has received a prediction to land with Texas A&M

On Monday, 2025 4-star quarterback Husan Longstreet released his Top 8 program list, including Texas A&M after he visited College Station early last month.

With four commitments in the cycle, Mike Elko is looking to add the first signal-caller in his A&M coaching career, while Longstreet has been on his radar since taking over in late November. While the Aggies’ QB room is solidified for the 2024 season, preparing for the future as soon as the 2025 season has made Longstreet a high-priority prospect.

Rumors regarding Longstreet’s connection to the program took a positive turn this week, as 247Sports’ Recruiting Director Steve Wiltfong has submitted a prediction for Longstreet to land with the Aggies over Oregon, Ole Miss, Michigan, and Auburn. Joining Wiltfong, On3 Oregon insider Justin Hopkins has also submitted his prediction for A&M to land the California native.

According to 247Sports, Longstreet is currently positioned as the 53rd-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting class, the 5th-ranked quarterback, and the No. 1-ranked player in California. Before his commitment announcement on Sunday, April 15, Longstreet is expected to take another visit to College Station on March 29.

Standing at 6-1 and weighing just over 185 pounds, Longstreet completed 199/298 for 3,013 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, with 645 rushing yards and seven scores during his 2023 junior campaign. Possessing elite arm strength coupled with impressive accuracy and touch, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him continue rising up the recruiting ranks.

